Marcos backs ASEAN-Japan partnership

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines' support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Japan Friendship and Cooperation on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the 27th ASEAN-Japan Summit in Laos, Marcos described Japan as the ASEAN's "trusted partner."

Marcos also welcomed Japan's commitment to the common vision of the two parties being "a world built on shared principles and values, the rule of law and good governance, and respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms."

"We appreciate Japan's support for strengthening and promoting ASEAN Centrality, through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)," President Marcos said.

Marcos said ASEAN-Japan relations continue to fortify a rules-based Indo-Pacific region that is free and open through shared fundamental principles in fostering peace, stability, and prosperity.

With increasing problems in the region, Marcos cited the need for unilateral action in the East South China Seas to address possible risks to peace and stability.

He recognized Japan's commitment as ASEAN's partner for peace and stability through the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus.

Furthermore, Marcos thanked Japan for its support as a Partner for the Co-Creation of the Economy and Society of the Future through the mechanisms of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) and the ASEAN-JICA Food Value Chain Development Project, promoting sustainable agriculture and food security.