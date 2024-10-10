Marcos: ASEAN-ROK comprehensive strategic ties to usher new era of cooperation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday said the launching of the Comprehensive Strategic Partner initiative between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will usher “new era of cooperation” in various areas.

Marcos made the remarks during his intervention during the 25th ASEAN- ROK Summit to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the dialogue relations.

The President said the Philippines looks forward to a continued promotion of peace and stability in the region.

“Particularly through maritime safety, security, and the protection of our marine environments, and we welcome initiatives under the Joint Statement of the 24th ASEAN-ROK Summit on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” said Marcos.

He likewise reaffirmed the Philippines’ strong and steadfast support to the ROK, also known as South Korea, in pushing for lasting peace, security, and stability.

The Philippine President cited the South Korean government’s contributions to improving the quality of systems that enhance resilience and adaptability to technological advancements, digitalization, health emergencies, and climate change in the region—through the ASEAN-ROK Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for ASEAN Mobility (TEAM) Project.

On the other hand, Marcos raised the need to review and upgrade the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) which focuses on strengthening trade relations to ensure mutual growth and prosperity.

"The proposed upgraded AKFTA should not only facilitate greater market access, but also foster a more inclusive and dynamic economic partnership that will be to the benefit of all parties involved, including our micro, small, and medium enterprises, unlocking new opportunities for our businesses and our people,” he said.

Also, Marcos stressed the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region’s long-term economic development.

He also welcomed the establishment of the ASEAN-Korea Industrial Innovation Centre (AKIIC) to support industrial development in ASEAN Member States.

Marcos also touted the ROK’s efforts to strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges through scholarships, workshops, and activities through relevant sectoral bodies, including the ASEAN-Korea Centre and the cultural centers in Seoul, Busan, Gwangju, and Bangkok.

“We also appreciate the ROK’s contribution to the expansion of scholarship programs through the ASEAN-ROK “Higher Education for ASEAN Talents” (HEAT) scholarship,” he said.