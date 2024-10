Photos

MANALO SA MEXICO

LOOK: Family, friends, team members, and the media show enormous support for Bulacan pride Chelsea Manalo during her official send-off for the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, to be held at Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico, on 16 November 2024. Sponsored by Bingo Plus, the event took place at the Hilton Manila in Pasay City on Thursday, 10 October.