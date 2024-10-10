Magramo, Flores clash for OPBF crown

One-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo and Judy Flores dispute the vacant Orient-Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super-flyweight crown during Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-By-Blow headliner on 20 October at the Okada Manila.

Armed with a 29-4 win-loss record with 23 knockouts, Magramo is slightly favored against Flores, who parades a 14-2 slate with eight knockouts.

Representing Johnny Elorde Stable, Magramo faced Junto Nakatani for the then-vacant World Boxing Organization flyweight title at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo in November 2020.

Nakatani, now one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, stopped Magramo in seven rounds.

Flores fights out of the Sanman Boxing Stable of JC Mananquil of General Santos City.

There will be a total of 15 fights on tap in the slugfest that was arranged by noted matchmaker Art Monis and finalized and approved respectively by Blow-By-Blow chief executive officer and president, Marife Barrera and Manny Pacquiao.

Revived in November 2022 by Pacquiao, Blow-By-Blow is the country’s only regular boxing show on television.

Last month, the weekly boxing program staged its first world championship bout at the Mandaluyong City College Gym where Melvin Jerusalem retained his World Boxing Council minimumweight title by beating mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico on points.