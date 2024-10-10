Kadiwa selling P43 rice per kilo

Starting Friday, cheaper rice priced at P43 per kilogram will be available at various Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Thursday.

This is lower than its previous price of P45 per kilo.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., said this is to lower the national staple grain price “to the most affordable level possible.”

“Rice sold under this program will be accessible to more consumers, thanks to our planned expansion of the Kadiwa network. We expect to double our Kadiwa outlets this weekend as part of a broader goal of reaching 169 stores by the end of the year,” the DA chief added.

Unlike the subsidized P29 program, which is aimed at vulnerable sectors like indigents and senior citizens, Rice-for-All is available to all consumers in larger volumes.

Meanwhile, 20 Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores will be opened on the same day in various parts of Metro Manila and Calamba, Laguna.

These are at Ocean Fish — Barangay 8, Caloocan; Barangay 28 Zone 3 Caloocan City — Site 1; Barangay 28 Zone 3 Caloocan City — Site 2; BFAR — Longos, Malabon City; Kalt Alles — NFPC-PFDA, NBBN, Navotas; Tuazon, Barangay Potrero, Malabon; Kalt Alles — Potrero, Malabon; Sauyo, Quezon City; Barangay Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna Compound; Barangay Daang Bakal, Mandaluyong; Barangay Hulo Mandaluyong City; Barangay Addition Hills; BFCT Bagsakan, No. 1 Marcos Hiway, Marikina City; Barangay Tanong, Marikina; Fortune Barangay Hall, Barangay Fortune, Marikina City; Concepcion Uno Barangay Hall, Concepcion Uno, Marikina City; Lot 12 BIk 4 R Thaddeus St. Marietta Romeo Village Barangay Sta, Lucia Pasig City; No. 4 Geronimo, Philand Drive, Barangay Pasong Tamo, QC; Zamora Street., Cor A. Bonifacio, Barangay Sta. Lucia, Quezon City; and Alley 4, Bulacan St., Barangay Payatas B, Quezon City.

According to Junibert de Sagun, DA Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service director, these new outlets will be open seven days a week, unlike the previous stores that operate only two to three days a week.

The DA eyes to establish at least one Kadiwa store in each 1,500 municipalities nationwide.