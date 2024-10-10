Julie Anne San Jose bashed after performing in church

Collectively, netizens expressed their outrage against the singer online.

“Talagang mali ‘yan (It’s really wrong). House of worship is a house of God.”

“I think disrespectful yata si Julie laban sa simbahan (I think Julie is disrespectful against the church).”

“Code of Canon: Only those things which serve the exercise or promotion of worship, piety or religion are permitted in a sacred place; anything not consonant with the holiness of the place is forbidden. In an individual case, however, the ordinary can permit other uses which are not contrary to the holiness of the place.”

“Laos na kasi, kaya kahit anong raket tinatanggap, kahit wala na sa lugar (She’s already a has-been, that’s why she accepts any gig, even if it’s inappropriate)!”

Likewise, San Jose apologized on her Facebook account.

“I am offering my apologies. Even though my only intentions were to share joy and to give support to the church through the benefit concert, many have felt offended about the incident I was in and with my performance which caused distress. I truly, sincerely apologize.. This is a lesson learned and it is assured that it will not be repeated,” she said.

“I am not perfect but please know that I have strong beliefs and my faith is unbreakable and cannot be shaken. I pray that we can all move forward with compassion in our hearts. Thank you,” she added.