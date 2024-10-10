Julie Anne San Jose bashed after performing in church

Netizens and parishioners found Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose’s performance during a benefit concert for the Nuestra Señora Del Pilar Shrine in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, to be insensitive.
A short clip of San Jose’s performance surfaced online, showing her dressed in a glittery sleeveless and backless gown, singing the upbeat song “Dancing Queen,” popularized by ABBA.
Netizens felt that the Kapuso singer was insensitive in her choice of song and attire. They argued that San Jose should not have been allowed to perform on the altar.
Collectively, netizens expressed their outrage against the singer online.
“Talagang mali ‘yan (It’s really wrong). House of worship is a house of God.”
“I think disrespectful yata si Julie laban sa simbahan (I think Julie is disrespectful against the church).”
“Code of Canon: Only those things which serve the exercise or promotion of worship, piety or religion are permitted in a sacred place; anything not consonant with the holiness of the place is forbidden. In an individual case, however, the ordinary can permit other uses which are not contrary to the holiness of the place.”
“Laos na kasi, kaya kahit anong raket tinatanggap, kahit wala na sa lugar (She’s already a has-been, that’s why she accepts any gig, even if it’s inappropriate)!”
Likewise, San Jose apologized on her Facebook account.
“I am offering my apologies. Even though my only intentions were to share joy and to give support to the church through the benefit concert, many have felt offended about the incident I was in and with my performance which caused distress. I truly, sincerely apologize.. This is a lesson learned and it is assured that it will not be repeated,” she said.
“I am not perfect but please know that I have strong beliefs and my faith is unbreakable and cannot be shaken. I pray that we can all move forward with compassion in our hearts. Thank you,” she added.
KathDen’s movie trailer reaches three million views
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ second team-up movie, Hello, Love, Again, is sure to be a box office hit.
Judging by the number of views the movie trailer received when it was first shown online, Richards and Bernardo are already winners, as it garnered over three million views.
The trailer has now accumulated six million plays on Facebook. It opens with an airport scene where Richards’ character arrives in Canada. Eventually, he spots Bernardo’s character, who is initially reluctant to acknowledge him.
A series of happy scenes follows, leading to a dramatic moment where Richards’ character asks Bernardo’s: “Do you want me to leave? Do you want me back? Do you still love me?”
Fans loved the trailer and are already excited to watch it.
“OMG! Trailer pa lang maganda na (is already beautiful). I’m so excited to watch the full movie. Advance congratulations, Joy and Ethan! #HelloLoveAgain”
“For sure, she will break her own record again. Huhu. I miss you, my queen.”
“Oh em gee, this is definitely a box office movie. I really can’t wait! I need to watch Hello, Love, Goodbye again before watching this.”
Maja Salvador to return to the Kapamilya fold
Maja Salvador will follow in James Reid’s footsteps as she is poised to return to ABS-CBN.
A source confirmed that the Queen of the Dance Floor will be welcomed with a fabulous dance number on ASAP Natin ‘To.
Salvador starred in revenge-themed soap operas, most notably Wildflower and the gothic horror Killer Bride.
Already, fans are very welcoming of Salvador’s return to the Kapamilya fold.
“Lily Cruz and Ivy Aguas are the characters portrayed by no less than the most iconic, brilliant and amazing actress of all time -- Maja Salvador. If this is true, welcome back and thank you for inspiring your audience with the depth of your performance. You are indeed a star in your own right. We love you dearly.”
“The real queen of the dance floor is back! I miss you. If this is true, I will always be waiting for you, Miss Maja Salvador.”