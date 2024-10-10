Judge who acquitted De Lima now in Sandigan

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Muntinlupa Judge Gener Gito, who acquitted former Senator Leila de Lima in her last illegal drug case, an Associate Justice of the Sandiganbayan.

Gito first granted De Lima bail in November 2023. On 24 June this year, he dismissed the last illegal drug case against De Lima that was filed during the Duterte administration.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed an Associate Justice, Sandiganbayan, vice Oscar C. Herrera Jr.,” read the letter signed by Marcos.

De Lima was in police custody since 2017 until she was released from jail this year.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte had accused De Lima of being a drug trafficker when she was the Justice secretary.

Gito granted De Lima’s demurrer to evidence and said the testimonies of the witnesses failed to establish that there was a conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

The former senator was cleared in all of three-drug cases against her.

Aside from Gito, Mandaluyong Judge J. Ermin Ernest Louie Miguel was also appointed an Associate Justice of the anti-graft court.

On the other hand, PCO Undersecretary Emerald Ridao has been named Senior Undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Office, while Florante Solmerin was appointed Director III of the PCO.

Among other new appointees were Ricardo Salomon Jr. as a member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board; Jose Ma. Dinsay as Foreign Trade Service Officer 1; Magnolia Misolas-Ashley as Foreign Trade Service Officer 1; Benedict Uy as Foreign Trade Service Officer 1; and Carla Regina Grepo as Foreign Trade Service Officer III of the Department of Trade and Industry-Philippine Foreign Trade Service Corps.