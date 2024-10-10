Japan, ASEAN shape the future together as 'trusted partners'

Japan Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru has lauded Lao PDR for hosting the ASEAN-related Summit meeting as he stressed that Japan and ASEAN countries including Laos have built a relationship as “trusted partners” through years of cooperation and exchange in a wide range of fields.

In a statement, Ishiba said that Japan welcomed the ASEAN leaders to Tokyo and hosted a Commemorative Summit to celebrate the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

“At the ASEAN-Japan Summit today, I would like to highlight how Japan has made steady progress in cooperation in a wide range of areas based on the joint vision set forth last December, and that Japan has also been working towards “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” which is the theme promoted by Laos as the ASEAN chair,” said Ishiba.

He added that he will enhance cooperation between Japan and ASEAN to shape and safeguard the future of the region together and will lead the regional cooperation to address new challenges such as Green Transformation and Digital Transformation, which ASEAN places great importance on, aiming to shape the future together with ASEAN.

Regarding Green Transformation, the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting will be held in Laos in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit.

“Japan would like to take this opportunity to further promote decarbonisation efforts in the region in a manner consistent with economic development. On Digital Transformation, Japan will work for the development of the digital sector in ASEAN countries by formulating a roadmap for concrete cooperation, including AI human resource development,” said Ishiba.

He also cited that Japan is the first partner to have expressed its support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and has been consistently backing its implementation.

“In this regard, Japan intends to strengthen cooperation on maritime security, economic security, and cybersecurity, and to work together with ASEAN to preserve the future,” he added.

“The relationship between Japan and Laos has also steadily developed. The two countries have enjoyed bonds of trust and friendship for a long time. Laos was the first country to which Japan dispatched Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) in 1965. The many high-level visits between Laos and Japan this year reaffirm the continuation of cooperative relations in various fields,” Ishiba said.