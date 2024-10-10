HONOR Launches Exclusive HONOR Pad X8a Offer for Shopee 10.10 Sale

Global technology brand HONOR has introduced an exclusive offer for its newest HONOR Pad X8a during the Shopee 10.10 Sale. Beginning at midnight on 10 October, the first 100 customers will receive a FREE Stylus Pen with their purchase.

The second-generation HONOR Pad X8a smart tablet features flagship-level specifications, making it an ideal all-around device for users who prioritize both portability and style. Designed for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, this tablet offers a human-centric immersive display, powerful hardware, an exceptional sound system, and a seamless user experience.

Stunning Display with Eye Protection Features

The HONOR Pad X8a combines a sleek metal body and premium materials, weighing just 495g and measuring 7.25mm thick. Its 11-inch HONOR Eye Protection Display features an 84% screen-to-body ratio and a 1920x1200 resolution for immersive visuals. With a fast 90Hz refresh rate, users enjoy a smooth interface with minimal motion blur, perfect for streaming or gaming.

In line with HONOR's commitment to user well-being, the Pad X8a includes innovative fourfold eye protection features. The Ambient Light Eye Care reduces eye fatigue by adjusting light output based on the time of day, while E-Ink Mode offers a paper-like reading experience. It also boasts TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free display, ensuring comfort during extended use.

Powerful Battery and Performance for All-Day Use

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 680 chipset, the HONOR Pad X8a offers improved CPU and GPU performance for seamless multimedia experiences. Its robust 8300mAh battery ensures impressive endurance, delivering up to 56 days of standby time, 57 hours of music playback, and 14 hours of FHD online video playback—making it the perfect companion for users seeking all-day entertainment.