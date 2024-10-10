Go thanks teachers during PARE convention

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go addressed the Philippine Alliance of Retired Educators (PARE) 3rd National Convention recently, expressing sincere gratitude and recognition of the nation’s teachers.

The event was held in line with World Teachers’ Month, emphasizing the importance of celebrating educators’ contributions.

Held at the GSIS Gymnasium in Pasay City, in partnership with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), the convention celebrated resilience, productivity, and service, aligning perfectly with the theme “PARE-GSIS: Celebrating Resilience, Productivity, and Service.”

In his speech, Go also reminded the audience of significant legislative accomplishments that champion access to education, including the passage of Republic Act 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Go explained how the law has expanded access to higher education and alleviated financial burdens on families.

Building on this success, Go filed Senate Bill 1360, which aims to expand the reach of the tertiary education subsidy. The bill seeks to provide more options for students to pursue courses in colleges and institutions that best suit their needs.

Alongside his work on expanding access to higher education, Go expressed concern over the mental health challenges faced by both students and educators, especially in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Go also highlighted his role as co-author and co-sponsor of RA 11984, the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, which aims to protect students from educational policies that prevent them from taking exams due to unpaid tuition or other financial obligations.

Recognizing the economic challenges brought about by disasters and emergencies, Go also discussed SBN 1864, a bill he co-authored that seeks to provide relief to students who have taken out loans but are unable to pay them back due to such circumstances.

He also highlighted his efforts to support teachers, discussing his role as co-author of RA 11997, the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Law. In addition to providing financial assistance for teaching supplies, Go also pushed for salary increases for government employees, including educators.