Five druggies, most wanted nabbed in Taguig, Pateros

Five drug suspects and most wanted persons, including a 60-year-old man, were arrested in police operations in Taguig and Pateros.

Southern Police District (SPD) chief Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang identified the arrested individual in Pateros as alias Herminio, 60, listed as the No. 3 most wanted person for the fourth quarter of 2024. Herminio was nabbed on Rosales Street in Barangay Sta. Ana on 9 October.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Herminio on 18 September by Judge Joy Casihan-Dumlao of the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 262 in a case for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

On 8 October, Pateros police served a warrant of arrest against alias Edgar, 35, a hog raiser and listed as No. 2 most wanted person for the fourth quarter of the year, in Barangay San Roque. The warrant of arrest was issued by Presiding Judge Rey Ranoco Lor of the Antipolo City Regional Trial Court Branch 138 on August 30 in a case for violation of Republic Act 9165.

In Taguig, three suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay New Lower Bicutan on 7 October. The suspects, identified as alias Mark, 40, electrician; alias Ponggo, female, 35; and alias Nasria, female, 30, were apprehended by a joint team of police units.

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000. The seized drug evidence will be turned over to the SPD Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while a complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspects.