Famed PCSO Chorale holds comeback concert

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will relaunch its chorale with a special concert entitled "Celebrating Our Milestones" on Friday, 11 October 2024 at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City.

The concert will feature a 16-piece string ensemble accompanying the choir. The first part of the performance will showcase songs anchored on the agency's key milestones throughout its 90-year history.

For the second part, it will present a repertoire that reflects the core values of the PCSO and the principles associated with the "Bagong Pilipinas" initiative of the Marcos administration.

Imelda Papin, the "Sentimental Songstress" and a newly appointed member of the PCSO Board of Directors, will grace the event and perform several numbers.

The PCSO Chorale was established in 1998 and has since enhanced the agency's profile through musical excellence in various events. The choir has achieved significant milestones, including placing 1st runner-up and winning 1st prize in choral competitions.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced a hiatus for the chorale in 2020. The choir was revived in September 2023 under the leadership of the current PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles.

Renowned conductor and arranger Robert Delgado has been appointed as the new musical director and conductor, leading the chorale in its commitment to serve as the agency's Ambassadors of Goodwill.