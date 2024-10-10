DON’T COUNT THEM OUT: Knights morph into title contenders

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Letran vs Lyceum

2:30 p.m. — Perpetual vs EAC

When Season 100 of the National Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament began early last month, Letran College was off everybody’s radar.

With a laughable 2-16 win-loss record from Season 99, basketball fans scoffed at the idea that the Knights of Muralla can bounce back this year, let alone be called a championship contender.

But under the guidance of head coach Allen Ricardo, a new backer in Strong Group Athletics, a gleaming 6-3 win-loss record in the first round, and a team filled with bald heads, Letran proved that it should not be taken lightly.

Today’s match against Lyceum of the Philippines University at 12 p.m. at the Filoil EcoOil Centre could see the Knights get another win to kick off their second round campaign.

The Knights posted a 78-65 win over their fellow Intramuros-based team Pirates to cap the first round last Saturday, giving them a psychological advantage.

Letran rookie Jimboy Estrada waxed hot against Lyceum, scoring 19 points behind an 8-of-12 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds and issued seven assists.

If the Knights want to repeat against the Pirates, Ricardo said they have to continue the character-centric mindset they started this season.

From there, everything else should fall into place.

“For me, I started with the players’ characters because if it comes to tactics, the other coaches are smarter in that aspect,” Ricardo said.

“I really appreciate them because they know the good values and principles in life, which they brought to basketball. That’s why we aren’t that shaky.”

Apart from Estrada, who finished the first round with an average of 16 points, Pao Javillonar is expected to help out Letran after averaging 12.83 points and 4.83 rebounds in the first round.

Lyceum is outside of the Top 4 teams despite having the best scoring player and the second most efficient bench in the league.

After losing JM Bravo early in the first round due to an injury, John Barba took up the scoring load and finished the first round as the league’s top scorer with an average of 19.78 points.

But after finishing with a 4-5 record, the Pirates will have to work harder if they want to collect more wins to enter the Final Four.

Head coach Gilbert Malabanan said they shouldn’t throw in the towel regardless of the deficit as that attitude could carry over in crucial games.

With Lyceum in second place in bench points with an average of 39.56 points, Malabanan wants everybody to do their part once their numbers are called.

“I don’t want to see them giving up before the final buzzer,” said Malabanan, who is in constant communication with De La Salle University mentor Topex Robinson.

“It’s a matter of adjustment. We have to work on our shortcomings. I want to see consistency especially now that every game is important.”

With Bravo and Mclaude Guadaña still nursing injuries, Renz Villegas is expected to step up for Lyceum after averaging 9.22 points.

The second game of the day has Emilio Aguinaldo College taking on University of Perpetual Help System Dalta at 2:30 p.m.

The Altas defeated the Generals, 73-67, last 21 September, making it a must-watch affair as both sides sport 4-5 records in the standings.