Dear Editor,

With the 2025 midterm elections nearing, there is an interesting fact that the public should watch out for as they prepare to choose their next leaders and public servants.

For one, the 2025 polls seemingly promises to be a lively affair, with a diverse cast of characters vying especially for a seat in the Senate. From seasoned incumbents to political neophytes, the list of candidates reflects the country’s current political landscape — a complex tapestry woven with threads of experience, ambition and fresh perspectives.

The incumbent senators, seeking to retain their seats, come with a baggage of their performance records and with this, the electorate will be scrutinizing their track record, evaluating their effectiveness in crafting and passing legislation, and assessing their contributions to the national discourse.

Voters will also be looking for those who have demonstrably upheld their campaign promises and championed advocacies that resonate with the people’s needs.

Newcomers to the political scene, on the other hand, bring an air of novelty and, potentially, much-needed change as they offer a blank slate, an opportunity for voters to break away from the status quo and elect representatives who align with their aspirations for the country’s future.

These new faces may lack experience in the legislative halls, but they come with fresh ideas, unburdened by the constraints of past compromises.

The inclusion of celebrities in the senatorial race is also a returning trend that has both merits and drawbacks, as celebrities can leverage their name recognition to gain an edge in the electoral race.

However, their qualifications for crafting sound policies and navigating the intricacies of legislation must be carefully assessed. Voters should look beyond charisma and delve deeper into a candidate’s platform, their understanding of critical issues, and their capacity to translate their vision into concrete action.

Meantime, the presence of political activists in the senatorial race injects a dose of idealism and unwavering commitment to advocacy. They often have a deep understanding of the issues they are fighting for and a proven track record of mobilizing communities and their election to the Senate could serve to amplify the voices of marginalized sectors and ensure that their concerns are heard and addressed.

The upcoming senatorial race presents a unique opportunity for Filipinos to shape the direction of their nation. The eclectic mix of candidates offers a spectrum of choices, catering to a diverse electorate with varying priorities.

However, it is crucial for voters to engage in a critical evaluation process, moving beyond traditional loyalties and personality-driven campaigns. A thorough examination of each candidate’s platform, their stance on vital issues, and their track record, if any, is essential.

The Philippine Senate needs individuals who possess a strong moral compass, a deep understanding of the country’s challenges, and the tenacity to fight for what is right. It needs legislators who can bridge divides, foster collaboration, and craft laws that serve the greater good.

By making informed decisions at the ballot box, Filipinos can ensure that the Senate will not be just a venue for political maneuvering, but a wellspring of effective solutions and a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

Maria Concepcion Tilano

macon_1988@yahoo.com