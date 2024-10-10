DICT urged: Elevate cyber security

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday called for cybersecurity to be treated as a national security concern, citing the growing threat of cyberattacks against critical infrastructure.

“In the absence of a law, we should think of cybersecurity as a national security concern,” Gatchalian said during the Senate’s deliberations on the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) 2025 budget.

The lawmaker stressed the need for cybersecurity audits of critical infrastructure, such as electric transmission lines, airports, and water distribution.

“Because these infrastructures are privately managed, the government does not have the power to audit their capability in so far as cybersecurity is concerned,” said Gatchalian.

He added that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has also faced concerns about its vulnerability to cyberattacks. He warned that without cybersecurity audits, the country remains vulnerable to security threats.

“We cannot assure our people that the government is doing its share in protecting critical infrastructure, especially in times of geopolitical uncertainties,” Gatchalian said.

He previously filed the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act of 2022 to establish a more secure cyberspace and data protection regime.