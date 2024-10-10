Crowded fight for Manila mayoralty post

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) fielded actor Ramon San Diego Bagatsing -- also known as Raymond Bagatsing -- to slug it out with big guns incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna and comebacking Isko Moreno.

Aside from the three, there are nine others who filed their certificates of candidacies for mayor in the 2025 local elections namely Mahra Lorraine Cator Tamondong of Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, Tutok to Win party-list Representative Sam Verzosa, Michael Say of Ilocano Defenders as well as independent candidates Enrico Ferrer Ocampo, Ervin Stewart Koa Tan, Enrico Docot Reyes, Alvin Karingal and Jerry Garci.

Bagatsing and his councilors filed their certificate of candidacies (CoC) last Tuesday at the Comelec satellite office at SM Manila in Aroceros.

All PFP-Manila candidates who submitted their CoC and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) included former 5th District Councilor Pablo Dario Gorosin Ocampo, who will run for Vice Mayor; councilors of District 2 Roneil Sanguyo, and Nelson Sevilla; District 4 Aldwin Hamilton Tan, Eduardo V. Quintos XVI; District 5 Marilou Ocsan, Paulino Martin Ejercito Jr., Gloria Enriquez, Gladina A. Villar; and District 6 Juan Rafael Crespo, Romualdo Billanes.

The entire PFP-Manila group said they are grateful for the support provided by PFP-National President, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo for their candidacies.

PFP is being chaired by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.