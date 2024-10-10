Cone still not fond of 4-point shot

Justin Brownlee carried Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup semifinals behind his record-setting five four-pointers.

The four-point shot has already become a part of the Kings’ repertoire of weapons.

Still, head coach Tim Cone is not a fan.

Not even Brownlee’s torching from beyond the 27-foot arc in Ginebra’s 122-105 win over San Miguel Beer in the best-of-seven series opener last Wednesday could convince the noted American mentor to change his stance in the controversial innovation implemented by the league this season.

“Well, just because it favors our team having Justin around and making those fours doesn’t mean that I’m a fan of the four-point line,” Cone said.

The multi-titled tactician is one of the coaches who were vocal about their hesitation if not outright opposition to the extra arc above the traditional three-point marker.

“I just believe that the game has evolved into shooting –- taking quick shots, taking four-pointers. If you watch practices, guys practice, all they do is shoot threes and shoot fours. And I think the game is a lot more than that,” the basketball purist explained.

Cone firmly believes that modern basketball is just turning into just who could shoot the ball the farthest.

“I think we’re kind of just evolving into that idea that we’re just gonna be a three or a four-point shooting game. There’s so much more in the game. There’s cutting the screen. There’s the defensive side,” he added, underscoring that there is more about sport than shooting long distance.

Cone also felt that the trend of shooting from way beyond the three-point arc and the PBA’s addition of the four-point line in the game — the world’s first — could give aspiring cagers, especially the youth, a wrong impression.

“I think with the four-point shot, and just my personal opinion, I think we’re putting the pressure on young kids to come out and just shoot. Learn to shoot and that’s good enough,” the 66-year-old tactician said.

“And I think the game is more than that. So that’s why I don’t agree with it.”

However, the same four-point shots helped the Ginebra pull away in the second half as Brownlee connected two more in the third quarter after going 3-for-3 in the first half.