CoA shares GRB experience to Cambodian delegates

The Commission on Audit (CoA) shared its expertise in gender-responsive budgeting (GRB) with a high-level delegation from Cambodia last 8 October 2024.

The delegation, led by Minister of Women’s Affairs Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, visited the CoA Central Office to learn about the Philippines’ experience in implementing GRB.

It was organized by the United Nations Development Programme.

CoA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba welcomed the Cambodian delegation, stressing the importance of regional cooperation in promoting gender equality and cited that the visit offers valuable insights into how GRB can be applied in Cambodia.

“Your site visits to various government agencies showcase how GRB is applied in the Philippine context, offering valuable examples of best practices,” said Cordoba.

Phavi, for his part, expressed gratitude to the CoA for the opportunity to learn about capacity development, gender auditing, and GRB tools.

Resource persons from the Commission’s Gender and Development Focal Point System Technical Working Group, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Fortunata M. Rubico, discussed how the CoA audits gender-responsive budgets to ensure accountability in gender budgeting.

The CoA has been known in the international audit community as a pioneer in the audit of GAD Funds and has continuously enhanced the conduct of audit by prescribing and updating audit guidelines and promoting both capacity and capability-building of its personnel in the audit of GAD.

Aside from CoA, the Cambodia delegation also visited the Philippine Commission on Women, the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.