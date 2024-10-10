Chiz: Funding ROTC program ‘tough’

Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero believes it would be "tough" for the government to fund the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program.

In a media briefing at the Senate, Escudero discussed the pressing issue with Defense Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. The Department of National Defense (DND) has projected that the ROTC program would cost about P27 billion to run over three years.

"According to Secretary Teodoro, more than P8 billion is needed to fully implement it every year," Escudero said. "It can only be done within three years, which will require more than about P27 billion."

However, Escudero noted that the DND has recommended against automatically enlisting ROTC graduates as reservists of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), citing the difficulty of accommodating all the military-trained students.

Escudero said he has yet to discuss the DND's recommendation with Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, the principal sponsor of the mandatory ROTC bill in the Senate.

"We will relay that to the committee and make sure that they take note of it and consider it during the period of amendments," said Escudero.

He added that all the discussed matters during his meeting with Teodoro and Brawner will be discussed in the Senate's plenary.

The proposed mandatory ROTC program would require the provision of combat boots, uniforms, allowances, stipends for training officers, and other office supplies to enlisted reservists.

Escudero stressed the need to consider the budgetary requirements before the government can accommodate reserves.

"It's not feasible to just do something thoughtlessly and rush into it. We need to take it to the end and push it to the limits to see if we can, if we should, and if we must push for the measure," said the Senate President.

The Senate Bill 2034, or the proposed Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Act, is undergoing a period of interpellation in the upper chamber.

In implementing the ROTC program, the DND and AFP are expected to harness the expertise of the Regional Community Defense Groups of the Philippine Army, Air Reserve Centers of the Philippine Air Force, and Naval Reserve Centers of the Philippine Navy all over the country to also acquire knowledge in managing the ROTC program.