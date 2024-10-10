CELEBRATING LIFE TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Shangri-La Makati was the place to be, adorned with a spectacular disco ball-inspired backdrop, perfect for photo ops. With 180 of our beloved mutual friends in attendance, it was undeniably a ball! They arrived in chic — and some, sparkly — outfits while the night was still young. We had planned a dance competition with prizes, which sparked some friendly competition. But everyone had fun, whether they were participating or cheering on our friends as they danced to the groove.