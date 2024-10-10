CELEBRATING LIFE TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

What happens when you bring together three women who not only share a birthday month but also a love for life and parties? Well, you get a fabulous celebration with three times the fun and glamour!
Along with my fellow January celebrators, Beging Soriano and Yoli Ayson, we hosted an Infinity Birthday Celebration last 8 August at 8 p.m. -- or 888! As you know, 8 turned sideways forms the infinity symbol, and it’s also considered a lucky number, making it the perfect way to celebrate the endless good fortune we’ve been grateful for in our lives. Since we only do this every two years, we made sure to make it count.
Shangri-La Makati was the place to be, adorned with a spectacular disco ball-inspired backdrop, perfect for photo ops. With 180 of our beloved mutual friends in attendance, it was undeniably a ball! They arrived in chic — and some, sparkly — outfits while the night was still young. We had planned a dance competition with prizes, which sparked some friendly competition. But everyone had fun, whether they were participating or cheering on our friends as they danced to the groove.
Of course, the three of us had our moment, surprising everyone with a short dance performance. There was also an exciting raffle, with prizes generously sponsored by the beautiful Carolyn Lee Tan. Music, dancing, cocktails and amazing food kept everyone in high spirits until 4 a.m. — no surprise there, we know how to have a good time!
I can still feel all the love and great energy from that night — I loved every minute of it! Special thanks to our sister Michelle Garcia-Arce, who organized our spectacular three-way celebration. Watch out for the next one in two years; we won’t disappoint. Cheers!