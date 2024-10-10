CELEBRATING LIFE TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

SOCIAL SET

Agile Zamora
What happens when you bring together three women who not only share a birthday month but also a love for life and parties? Well, you get a fabulous celebration with three times the fun and glamour!

The January triple birthday celebrators: Beging Soriano, Yoli Ayson and the columnist.
The January triple birthday celebrators: Beging Soriano, Yoli Ayson and the columnist.
Alex and Sallie Lopez
Anna Sia and Lovelyn Segovia.
Carla and Joel Del Prado.
Congressman Manny and Suzette Lopez.
Along with my fellow January celebrators, Beging Soriano and Yoli Ayson, we hosted an Infinity Birthday Celebration last 8 August at 8 p.m. -- or 888! As you know, 8 turned sideways forms the infinity symbol, and it’s also considered a lucky number, making it the perfect way to celebrate the endless good fortune we’ve been grateful for in our lives. Since we only do this every two years, we made sure to make it count.

Alice Samson, Nene Leonor, Linda Ley and Nympha Valencia
Chris Badiola, Mache Torres, Carol Mercado, Aj Olpindo, Irene and Caloy Montemayor.
Chuchi Villar, Connie Haw, Carolyne Tan and Joy Rustia
Joel Cruz and Cocoy Cordoba.
Dr. Elsie Pascua and Jennifer Sarmiento.
Shangri-La Makati was the place to be, adorned with a spectacular disco ball-inspired backdrop, perfect for photo ops. With 180 of our beloved mutual friends in attendance, it was undeniably a ball! They arrived in chic — and some, sparkly — outfits while the night was still young. We had planned a dance competition with prizes, which sparked some friendly competition. But everyone had fun, whether they were participating or cheering on our friends as they danced to the groove.

Rey Lorca, Ambassador of Morocco, Mohammed Rida El Fassi and Madame Monia El Fassi
Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, John and Marilou Koa.
Cory Quirino, Connie Cuneta and Myrna Yao
Dong Ronqulio, Suzette Ayson, Pinky Antonio and Sheila Romero
Dra. Jennie Diaz, John Gaddi and Susan Campos
Of course, the three of us had our moment, surprising everyone with a short dance performance. There was also an exciting raffle, with prizes generously sponsored by the beautiful Carolyn Lee Tan. Music, dancing, cocktails and amazing food kept everyone in high spirits until 4 a.m. — no surprise there, we know how to have a good time!

Malou Martinez, Virginia Lane, Irene Wicklein and Ofelia Walde.
Hera Geriene, General Consul of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma and Shilpa Tolani
Evelyn Fraser and Nini Licaros
Roberto Bobby Alvarez, Jet Suarez, Atty. Alexis Suarez and Ambassador of Malaysia Malik Melvin Castelino.
Serla Russell, Susan Sy, Ces Rodriguez and Queenie Gee.
I can still feel all the love and great energy from that night — I loved every minute of it! Special thanks to our sister Michelle Garcia-Arce, who organized our spectacular three-way celebration. Watch out for the next one in two years; we won’t disappoint. Cheers!

