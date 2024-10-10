Cebu BIR cracking down on unregistered Air BnBs

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) 13 is urging the public in Cebu and Bohol to report unregistered condominium units and boarding houses for rent, especially those catering to tourists.

BIR-13 Regional Director Douglas Rufino told the DAILY TRIBUNE that unregistered rentals have surpassed 60 percent.

“Assuming there are 100 tourists, 20 are just passing through, 30 have relatives to stay with, but where are the remaining 50? These are unaccounted for and possibly in unregistered Air BnBs,” Rufino said.

He identified the Tri-Cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu as having the most unregistered rental properties.

“This is our challenge as we coordinate with barangays to identify these illegal operations,” Rufino stressed.

He warned that the first offense will incur a fine of P50,000.