Busy boxing weekend

It’s going to be quite a busy weekend for Philippine boxing.

Two sites — oceans apart — will stage these fights involving four Filipino boxers on Sunday.

Leading the cast is three-division champion Johnriel Casimero, who meets Saul Sanchez of the United States at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.

In the undercard, world-rated Vince Paras meets Hiroto Kyoguchi for the third time.

Over in Hermosillo, Mexico, Jay-R Raquinel and Norj Guro step into the ring to battle hometown bets in World Boxing Council (WBC) regional title belts.

Guro clashes with Camila Zamorano for the WBC Silver minimumweight diadem.

Also, Raquinel locks horns with unbeaten Frank Yahir for the vacant WBC Silver super-flyweight throne.

Casimero is attempting to score a resounding win so he could make himself relevant as he is eyeing a megabuck matchup with pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue.

Casimero is feeling a lot of pressure since he hasn’t been impressive the last three fights.

To say that his back is against the wall is an understatement.

In fact, Casimero is hard-pressed to come up with a sensational win because if he doesn’t, it could mean the end.

As for Paras, who fights out of the Sanman Boxing Stable of General Santos City, it will be an opportunity to prove that he has the Japanese all figured out.

The first time they met — in a world title fight six years ago — Paras lost on points.

In their rematch, Paras exacted payback.

His handlers have been assured of a shot at the title in the event Paras scores it two-in-a row over Kyoguchi.

As for the fighters who are now in Mexico, the stakes are high as well.

Accompanied by one of Cebu’s top cornermen in Brix Flores, Guro faces a daunting task of returning home victorious.

They left Cebu last Monday and spent a day in Los Angeles before heading to Mexico.

While in Hollywood, Flores worked with Guro at the Wild Card Boxing Club where they reconnected with former Cebu-based fighters Rodel Mayol and Mark Magsayo.

They even got the chance to rub elbows with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach and even Jimwell Pacquiao, the eldest of the eight-division legend.

I am not sure if Guro would be able to get rid of jet lag by the time the bell rings.

But with Flores around, anything can happen as the 1986 Seoul Asian Games bronze medalist brings a winning attitude to the fight.

Still, the spotlight will be on Casimero, whose career will be on the line.

Again, a simple win would not suffice.

In the international scene, the big bout being anticipated is the undisputed light-heavyweight clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dimitry Bivol also this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Surprisingly, Bivol is the slight favorite even though he is the lighter puncher.

Beterbiev has a 100 percent knockout rate while Bivol has a measly 52 percent.

But ringsiders agree that Bivol has the huge edge in boxing IQ as they downplay Beterbiev’s frightening power.

One thing is for sure, though.

Don’t blink.