BINI’S ‘GRAND BINIVERSE’ TO STREAM LIVE 

The P-pop girl group BINI is gearing up for their highly anticipated “Grand BINIverse” concert next month by announcing how fans can watch the shows from the comfort of their homes.

Star Music released the complete details of the live stream for the “Grand BINIverse” concert, which will be available on the iWantTFC app and website, on 7 October across all their social media pages.

After the success of the girl group’s three-night “BINIverse” shows at the New Frontier Theater last June, BINI will return to the stage at an even bigger venue: the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 16 to 18 November. The initial announcement of a two-night show sold out within two hours, leading to the addition of a third show.

Despite the increased capacity and the added date, the demand to see the nation’s girl group remains overwhelming, leading Star Music to offer a live-streaming option for fans who were unable to secure tickets.

Ticket sales for the live stream of the sold-out concerts will begin on 15 October via iWantTickets. Fans can choose from two viewing options: the “Cherry on Top” package or the “Salamin Salamin” package, both offering different levels of access and exclusive perks.

The “Salamin Salamin” package, priced at P1,290 or USD 29.99 for a one-day pass and P 2,599 or USD 59.99 for the three-day pass, includes access to the live concert stream, pre-show access and soundcheck privileges. It provides a more immersive experience, allowing fans to enjoy additional behind-the-scenes content and a closer connection to the event.

Meanwhile, the “Cherry on Top” package offers all the perks of the “Salamin Salamin” package, but with a special multi-view option. This allows fans to switch between the main concert view and solo camera views of their favorite BINI members. Priced at P2,490 or USD 49.99 for the one-day pass and P4,999 or USD 99.99 for the three-day pass, this option provides viewers with a more personalized concert experience.