Best of PAMANA

Dennis Lustico’s recently concluded fashion showcase at the Goldenberg Mansion, mounted by Fashion Aid Philippines and led by chairperson Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, was a celebratory exposition of art, culture and heritage. The silver anniversary salon show took the audience on a journey through exemplary contemporary design, offering a breathtaking narrative on weaves, artisanal craftsmanship, fabrication, intricate details and the tradition of craft —most importantly emphasizing the relevance and value of everything local, everything Filipino.
The design master noted, “When you honor the process and don’t rush things, you truly learn so much from every garment.”
These powerful and insightful words reflect the wisdom of a seasoned genius who has stood the test of time. The 50-piece collection serves as a library of stories born from labors of love and passion. Painterly hues, statement embroidery, intricate weaves, sparkling metallic wonders and soft, billowy creations were all undeniably haute-worthy. Piece by piece, as they appeared on the runway, one couldn’t help but be stunned by the remarkable profusion of fashion. While everything was beautiful, New, Now, Next has curated a list of the best of the best from the collection.