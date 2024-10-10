Bela Padilla, JC Santos to reprise their roles in ‘100 Awit Para Kay Stella’

The Bela Padilla and JC Santos tandem is set to return to the big screen in the upcoming film 100 Awit Para Kay Stella, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 romance-drama 100 Tula Para Kay Stella.

Viva Films announced the return of the beloved duo through an Instagram post featuring a still shot from the first film, captioned, “Kumusta na kaya ‘yung mga ginawa mong ‘mundo’ noon (I wonder how those ‘worlds’ you created back then are doing now)?”

Padilla also took to Instagram to confirm their return as Stella and Fidel by posting multiple screencaps of various scenes from 100 Tula Para Kay Stella and a text conversation with Santos asking if he would accept the film role.

Additionally, in an Instagram story, Padilla shared a snippet of her confrontational scene with Santos, explaining how difficult it was to film as they had to maintain their emotions off-camera to accommodate the change in camera angles.

“I knew from that moment that I would always work with JC, and we would always have each other’s backs,” Padilla said in the Instagram story. Filmmaker Jason Paul Laxamana will also reprise his role as the writer and director of the sequel.

100 Tula Para Kay Stella first premiered in 2017 at the First Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino and grossed P80 million at the box office, making it the leading film among the 12 entries of that year’s festival.

The film revolves around a college student who attempts to create 100 poems dedicated to Stella, a woman aspiring to become a well-known rock star. The sequel is set to continue 10 years after the first film’s ending, following the lives of Stella and Fidel.

Aside from 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Bela Padilla and JC Santos have previously appeared together in various films, including the romantic-comedy The Day After Valentine’s in 2018, Miracle in Cell No. 7 in 2019, On Vodka, Beers and Regrets in 2020 and 366 in 2022.