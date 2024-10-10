BARMM chief denies Lagdameo misappropriated billions

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim condemned accusations of corruption targeting both the regional government and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. on Thursday.

The accusations, spearheaded by political figures in the region, claim that Lagdameo misappropriated billions of pesos intended for BARMM’s development.

Ebrahim, in a firm statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE, dismissed the allegations as “libelous” and “entirely fabricated,” expressing concern over the potential damage these claims could inflict on the reputations of individuals involved in the BARMM government.

His denouncement comes amid rising political tension as the 2025 BARMM parliamentary elections approach. Ebrahim urged political leaders to avoid personal attacks, emphasizing the need for a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process in the region.

“As the election period nears, we call on everyone not only to refrain from personal attacks and false accusations but also to be cautious of malicious statements driven by selfish interests,” Ebrahim said.

A viral video depicting a brewing conflict between the Mangudadatu clan in Maguindanao and Lagdameo is circulating, with former Technical Education and Skills Development Authority chief Suharto “Datu Teng” Mangudadatu accusing Lagdameo of pocketing billions of pesos intended for BARMM’s development.

“I’ve heard whispers that the reason projects in BARMM are not completed is that billions of the funds go to you,” Mangudadatu, who is running for governor of Maguindanao del Norte, said in the video.

Mangudadatu claimed Lagdameo used cornered contracts through the construction firm of South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.

Likewise, Mangudadatu alleged that Lagdameo warned him against entering politics, stating that housing projects remain unfinished because funds have been diverted.

“I’ve heard that you practically live in BARMM and that BARMM officials visit your house almost every month to remit money,” he said, urging Lagdameo to cease meddling in BARMM affairs.

The former TESDA chief challenged Lagdameo to support a midyear audit of BARMM, saying, “so the name of President Marcos will not be dragged into your mess… You are old and rich; it’s time for you to clean your name.”

Lagdameo could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu has also called for Lagdameo’s resignation, following reports that he harassed and coerced mayors and other officials into joining his political party.