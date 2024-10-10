Barba tops NCAA scoring list

Lyceum of the Philippines University star John Barba topped the roster of scoring leaders after the first round of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Barba averaged 19.78 points in nine in powering the Pirates, who have a 4-5 win-loss record.

The 24-year-old shooting guard from Sta. Rosa, Laguna took up the scoring cudgels after JM Bravo got injured in their 93-95 loss to San Sebastian College last 11 September.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis of Mapua University is in second place after averaging 17.44 points while Stags guard Paeng Are is in third with 16.33 points.

In the rebounding department, Allen Liwag of College of Saint Benilde leads the way with an average of 12.67.

Tristan Felebrico of San Sebastian is in second spot with an average of 8.22 while rookie Jimboy Estrada of Letran College is not far behind with 7.89.

Estrada and Greg Cunanan of Lyceum is the leader in assists with 5.0 dimes each with Are within striking distance with 4.78.

Are led the steals department with an average of 2.67 while Escamis is in second with 2.22.

Jeadan Ongotan of Arellano University had an average of 1.89 in the first round for third.

Letran big man Kevin Santos showed off his defensive prowess, leading the block department with an average of 2.67.

Ivan Panapanaan of Jose Rizal University is in second place with 1.56 while Liwag sits in third place with an average of 1.44.