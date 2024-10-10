Atayde launches first 'Aksyon Agad' free dialysis center

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlo “Arjo” Atayde has inaugurated the Aksyon Agad Dialysis Center in Barangay Bahay Toro, offering free dialysis treatment to residents battling kidney disease.

“Kidney disease is a significant public health issue in the Philippines,” said Atayde.

Citing data from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, the lawmaker said that kidney disease is one of the leading causes of death in the country.

The new facility, equipped with 20 dialysis machines from Japan, can serve up to 60 patients daily.

Atayde stressed the importance of accessible healthcare.

“Access to proper healthcare should not be a privilege for a few but a right for all,” said Atayde.

The lawmaker acknowledged the support of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and the national government, particularly President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, in making the project a reality.

Atayde plans to establish at least three more dialysis centers in his district to address the growing need for such services.

The dialysis center is part of Atayde's “Aksyon Agad” program, which aims to provide swift solutions to pressing community issues.