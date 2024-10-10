ASEAN unity urged in response to China's West Philippine Sea actions

(October 10 2024)………..Members of the Alliance of West Philippine Sea Watchers wave Philippine and Vietnamese flags and shout slogans during a press conference at a restaurant in Quezon City on Thursday October 10, 2024. In response to China's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, the group has called for a united ASEAN response, particularly from Vietnam, to assist the Philippines in defending sovereignty and safeguarding shared maritime interests. They also stated that a collaborative approach is critical to maintaining international law and regional stability. The Philippines and Vietnam have a history of mutual support, as evidenced by the Philippine Navy's recent assistance to distressed Vietnamese vessels, emphasizing that the strong bond between the two countries is based on cooperation, respect, and commitment to peace…………Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR