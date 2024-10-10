Angeles City Named Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City 2024

Angeles City, Pampanga, has been named Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination at the World Culinary Awards Gala Ceremony 2024, held on 3 October 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This award reinforces Angeles City’s growing reputation in global food tourism.

Celebrated for its iconic dishes like sisig, tokwa’t baboy, and bibingka, the city's culinary scene is diverse, featuring both local and international cuisines, making it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a true gastronomic adventure.

“This award is a testament to the collective hard work and passion of the people of Angeles City and the province of Pampanga in safeguarding and celebrating their unique culinary heritage,” said Department of Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco in a statement.

The city competed against other notable culinary destinations, such as Hanoi, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Kyoto. Regional Director Richard Daenos accepted the award on behalf of Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco in Dubai, marking Angeles City’s first accolade in this category.

The World Culinary Awards, part of the World Travel Awards, honors excellence in the culinary industry after a year-long search for leading culinary brands worldwide.