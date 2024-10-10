All set for Spikers’ Turf

A total of 10 teams will slug it out for pride and glory when the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference unfurls from 16 October to 15 December.

With matches scheduled every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, the conference will be hosted at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, the Philsports Arena, and the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The tournament boasts a stacked roster of teams, including last season’s Invitational Conference runners-up and reigning Open Conference champions Cignal HD Spikers, alongside the Criss Cross King Crunchers, D’Navigators Iloilo, and the PGJC Navy Sealions.

Joining them are the Savouge Aesthetics Spin Doctors, VNS Griffins, Chichi DHTSI Titans (formerly Richmarc Sports 3B Elite), Martelli Meats Masters Butcher (formerly Maverick Hard Hitters), and two University Athletic Association of the Philippines powerhouse teams in Far Eastern University-DN Steel Ultras and De La Salle University-EcoOil Green Oilers, who earned their spots by finishing 1-2 in the 2024 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge.

Spikers’ Turf president Alyssa Valdez expressed excitement over the conference backed by ArenaPlus, Mikasa and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.

“With 10 teams competing this season, including two collegiate squads, fans can expect an exciting tournament,” Valdez said.

“This is a huge opportunity for our athletes to shine, and it will significantly contribute to the continued growth of men’s volleyball in the country.”

The tournament will kick off on 16 October at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Regular matchdays will feature two games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with select tripleheader days offering matches at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.