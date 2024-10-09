Why andrew gan’s star is rising

Viva Big Day

During Gan’s big contract signing with Viva Artists Agency, his leading man looks were made even more striking by his ensemble: a bluish-gray suit, a white long-sleeved polo with two open buttons, paired with khakis and brown loafers. Exciting days, new opportunities and career growth await the young master Gan.

Gan shared his aspirations, saying, “I want to become a good character actor. ‘Yung respectable. ‘Yung mahusay (the skilled one). ‘Yung whatever role is assigned to me, nagma-marka (that marks). That is what I want to achieve now. Just like my idols, Mon Confiado, Tito Tirso Cruz III and the late Tito Ronaldo Valdez, who also became a father figure to me.”

“More than being a household name, brand ambassador or heartthrob na nagpapakilig (romantic thrill), I want to be the actor that directors trust. That producers and the rest of the TV or movie crew want to work with kasi professional, walang binabagito (not acting like newbie), lahat (all) treated with respect,” added the actor.

With regard to roles, here’s what he desires: “Characters that are totally different from me,” Andrew said. ‘Yung mga psychotic, weird or a soldier who’s secretly bisexual. Even someone without a moral compass, an out-and-out bad guy — it’s fun to play and bring life to the characters I mentioned.”

Lead actor Gan is set to star in 10 films under his VAA contract. With this development, his status as a lead actor is undoubtedly being propelled to greater heights.

Among the Viva female A-listers, Nadine Lustre is an actress he hopes to have an intense artistic collaboration with. As for the Vivamax stars, he has his eyes on working with Angela Morena and Angeli Khang.

Regarding his advantages as an actor, Gan said: “In the six years that I have been in the entertainment business, I believe my dedication and passion for the craft of acting is my advantage. My mind and heart are always open to learning.”

He added: “Being versatile as an actor is achievable as long as you’re in the right mindset, and your heart leads and guides you to love what you do, which is why you excel in it.”

“Doing drama is challenging. Making people laugh in a comedy film doubles the challenge. Magpakilig is a totally different ball game. Performing sexy and intimate scenes makes any actor more emotionally and physically vulnerable. Doing action movies pushes an actor to his mental and physical limits. All of these, I’ve done. And I love doing it all. It makes me happy that I’m adaptable and ready for all the challenges I’ve encountered in my roles, and it’s fulfilling that, no matter the role, producers and directors now trust me. I’d like to believe that maybe, I do know how to act, which is why these opportunities keep coming,” Andrew said modestly with a smile.

Issues

Gan openly shared his thoughts on the recent issues actors face. On indecent proposals and sexual predation, Andrew said: “There have been indecent proposals — I can’t deny that. The promise was even full support for my career in exchange for something. But I don’t want to be someone’s flavor of the month. That’s why I’m working hard and persevering to become a better actor. When you’re someone’s boytoy, it’s easy for them to replace you. I also make sure not to put myself in compromising situations or places where temptation is high.”

Regarding full frontal nudity for a role, Andrew said: “It depends on the movie’s narrative. If the scene is crucial or necessary, and if the director is trustworthy, I’m not opposed to it. I had a bed scene in a BL series and even did a threesome in two other movies that were streamed.”

The actor is currently part of an action movie with a powerhouse cast intended for submission to the Metro Manila Film Festival this December. He is also deep in rehearsals for a Shakespearean comedy.

There is no denying that the present and future of Gan’s career are bright. His heart guides him to soar high and reach for the stars, while his mind tells him to keep his feet on the ground, staying humble, kind and respectful to all, as a professional and an actor in the truest sense of the word.