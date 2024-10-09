Warriors’ run inspires Falcons

Adamson University found an unlikely inspiration for its Final Four drive in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The Falcons hope to imitate the amazing five-game winning run of University of the East to end the first round of eliminations which propelled the squad in a good position to contend for a playoffs seat.

Ironically, the Red Warriors’ last conquest came at the expense of Adamson last Sunday in a game that could’ve gone its way if not for UE’s gutsy persistence punctuated by Wello Lingolingo’s game-winning buzzer-beater bankshot.

“Congrats to UE. That’s five straight, right? I think they (UE) deserved it. That’s what we told the team after the game. UE really deserved that win, that victory because they did not stop playing up to the last possession, up to the last second. That’s how we lost,” Falcons coach Nash Racela said after their 62-63 defeat.

The loss — Adamson’s second straight — pulled the squad down to fifth spot with a 3-4 win-loss record at the end of the first half of hostilities.

But with the current No. 4 team University of Santo Tomas (4-3) just within striking distance, Racela is confident of the Falcons’ chances of making it to the Final Four after missing the cut last season.

“Well, we wanted to be at (No. 4). I think that’s the target of all the teams. We didn’t get it but the good thing about it moving forward, going to the second round, you’re just a game behind the No. 4. Two games behind UE. Anything is still possible,” Racela said.

“Of course, you just wanted to be in a better position. But things happen. Maybe we’re not yet ready to be in that position. We need to make our adjustments still. Hopefully, we correct that in time. Just like UE, we make our run.”

All Adamson needs to do now is follow the same formula used by UE for its resurgence following a 0-2 start.

“In the first round we just got three, hopefully, we get more (wins) in the second round for us to have a good chance (to make it to the Final Four). UE’s able to do that then they became our inspiration,” Racela said.

“Second round, sana mala-UE rin ‘yung performance namin.”

Racela thought their first round wasn’t as bad as it looked especially after topping Far Eastern University, National University and a strong Growling Tigers side.