Volunteers cite difficulties, solidarity at Fil-French forum

Local and foreign volunteers highlighted their experiences, including immersing themselves in different members of the society during a forum in line with the French Volunteering Day 2024.

The event — held last 4 October — at the IBG-Kal Theater of the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City — was attended by several key speakers, including Marie Fontanel, the French ambassador to the Philippines, graced the event.

In her speech, the ambassador highlighted the essence of volunteering in connecting international solidarity.

“French volunteering creates links with communities around the world and enables civil society to carry out development actions on a scale that would be otherwise impossible,” Fontanel said.