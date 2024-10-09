VISIT TAIWAN

The Philippines is Taiwan’s second-largest source of visitors from Southeast Asia and fifth globally.

And, now, visitors from the Philippines may now anticipate making more joyful and enduring memories on the long island.

Thanks to a detailed itinerary shared in recent for a by those who had experienced Taiwan’s many allures: unique blend of cultures, breathtaking scenery, delicious food, energetic city life, impeccable hospitality.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration presented “Taiwan-waves of wonder” at the Travel Madness Expo this year, where Filipino adventure junkies Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos presented their own travelogues and the appeal of Taiwanese cuisine.

In addition to performances that fused street dance and Taiwan’s ancient “Jia Jiang” (Infernal Generals) culture, attendees to the expo engaged in rush weaving, screen printing, painting traditional silk fans, and making Taiwanese lanterns.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration brought together 48 delegates to attend the Travel Madness Expo, which was set up in the shape of a giant bubble-tea cup with images of flowers, bike lanes, urban landmarks, and other natural scenery, all focused around the wildly popular beverage bubble tea around the globe.

The pavilion showcased railroad tourism in Alishan National Scenic Area, stressing the allure of train travel for Filipino tourists.

Important tourism attractions in Taiwan include the national greenways used by the country’s indigenous peoples, as well as the railway lines and bike routes that round the island.

Taiwan’s west coast is home to a 350-kilometer high-speed rail network in addition to more than 1,100 kilometers of regular railway lines.

Taking the high-speed rail from Taipei to Kaohsiung takes 94 minutes.

These two cities have state-of-the-art mass rapid transit systems, as do the metropolises of Taichung in the north and Taoyuan in the center.

In addition, Taiwan promotes eco-friendly travel and the 2024 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival.

To support the growth of the tourism sectors in Taiwan and the Philippines, the team also arranged Taiwan Tourism Workshop events at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu and the SMX Convention Center in Davao.

The goal is to attract Filipino travelers to Taiwan, hit the 10 million foreign-visitor mark, and maintain the robust recovery of Taiwan’s tourism industry.

In other news, the final Manila leg of the Panahon sa Taiwan “Ang Iyong Love Story” travel fair is happening on 12 and 13 October at the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center, where Filipino travelers can look forward to exclusive travel deals and exciting giveaways.

The international finance website Insider Monkey ranked Taiwan as the second-most popular nation in Asia in 2024.

It also scored second on Airbnb’s list of nations experiencing a significant spike in searches.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is extending the 14-day visa-free entry till July of next year in an effort to draw more Filipinos.

The number of Filipino visitors to Taiwan reached 350,487 in 2023, a promising return to pre-pandemic levels.

There were 116,906 Filipino visitors from January to March this year, increasing 2.92 percent from 113,591 visits during the same time in 2019.