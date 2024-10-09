US ramps up pressure on Google with potential breakup in landmark antitrust case

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is intensifying efforts to challenge Google’s search monopoly, proposing radical remedies that could reshape the tech giant’s business and disrupt its dominance in both search and artificial intelligence.

Analysts warn that these measures, including breaking up key assets like Chrome and Android, could significantly weaken Google’s core revenue streams and hinder its progress in AI technologies.

The DOJ's proposals come on the heels of a ruling in August, which found that Google had maintained an illegal monopoly in online search through self-reinforcing tactics. Prosecutors are now pushing for drastic measures to rectify these antitrust violations.

Among the remedies under consideration are barring Google from collecting sensitive user data, making its search index accessible to rivals, and preventing its products from advantaging its search engine.

The proposed actions, which could include divesting major assets, strike at the heart of Google’s business model. Analysts like Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson argue that such remedies would force Google to either stop collecting user data or share it with competitors.

This move could potentially level the playing field for smaller search engines like DuckDuckGo and Microsoft’s Bing, giving them room to grow.