UAAP looks into La Salle-UP spitting spat

De La Salle University head coach Topex Robinson and University of the Philippines cager Reyland Torres are set to be summoned by a committee investigating an alleged spitting incident during their match at the end of the first round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

A source privy to the development told DAILY TRIBUNE that the UAAP Board of Managing Directors subcommittee, in coordination with the office of basketball commissioner Xavy Nunag, will meet the two parties on Thursday at Novotel Manila for the final stage of the investigation.

Both were also asked to submit written incident reports.

The committee has also reviewed the videos and pictures of Robinson’s alleged spitting at Torres in the final stretch of the third quarter of the defending champions Green Archers’ thrilling 68-56 win last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The investigation results and decision are expected to be finalized as soon as the body wraps up its inquiry.

Tempers flared during the third quarter of the much-anticipated rematch between the protagonists of last year’s finals series.

Torres complained that Robinson spat on him while walking past the Green Archers mentor.

UP assistant coach Tom Chua did not take the incident sitting down as he tried to confront the La Salle bench as Green Archers deputy Gian Nazario barked back that nearly sparked a brawl at midcourt before cooler heads intervened.

Both sides escaped with just a warning.

However, the confrontation turned the tides of the battle in favor of La Salle, igniting a decisive run to take the driver’s seat for good after UP tied the game at 42.

Back-to-back baskets by reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao in a telling 9-4 run gave the Green Archers a 51-46 heading into a payoff period.

The Fighting Maroons were already in disarray in the fourth after La Salle unleashed an opening 14-7 blitz. The Green Archers then erected a double-digit advantage on their way to their sixth victory in seven games while snapping UP’s six-game win streak to ensure that the regular Final Four format will be in effect.

La Salle ended the first round on top of the standings while UP slid to second.

Robinson denied that he spat on the UP player but admitted that he and Torres “exchanged a few words.”

The case was supposedly resolved within 48 hours, but the videos and photos reviewed were “inconclusive” which further delayed the investigation.

The two squads will meet again in the second round on 10 November at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.