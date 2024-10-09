TNT downs Rain or Shine, takes semis opener

Defending champion TNT poured it on in the second half to turn back Rain or Shine, 90-81, and draw first blood in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup best-of-seven semifinals Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Down by four at the half and a man down with Kelly Williams hurting his left calf muscle early in the first, the Tropang Giga came out strong and with more energy in the third period, outscoring the Elasto Painters, 36-23, to take control of the game.

Rey Nambatac anchored TNT’s third quarter storm, dropping 11 of his 14 points in the pivotal canto before staving off Rain or Shine the rest of the way.

“I just told the guys at halftime in the locker room to relax. I thought the game was going our way. Yes, we were down by four but I felt the pace was in our favor,” Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said.

Game 2 is on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson flirted with a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead TNT in the showdown of top seeded teams. RR Pogoy had 16 markers while Calvin Oftana got 11 points and 10 boards.

The Tropang Giga established an 80-67 lead early in the payoff period, enough to cushion the Elasto Painters’ fightback after Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti connected on back-to-back treys to close in within six with 7:19 left.

Hollis-Jefferson answered with a basket that sparked a 6-3 run to push the lead back to nine.

Jhonard Clarito cut it down to 86-79 but Hollis-Jefferson nailed a dagger triple with 1:47 left for an 89-79 TNT advantage.

Aaron Fuller had 18 points and 21 rebounds, while Gian Mamuyac and Anton Asistio got 14 and 13 markers, respectively, for Rain or Shine.

The scores:

TNT (90) --- Hollis-Jefferson 26, Pogoy 16, Nambatac 14, Oftana 11, Castro 9, Aurin 6, Erram 5, Khobuntin 3, Galinato 0, Williams 0, Heruela 0

RAIN OR SHINE (81) --- Fuller 18, Mamuyac 14, Asistio 13, Nocum 7, Lemetti 7, Clarito 6, Datu 6, Norwood 5, Santillan 4, Caracut 1, Belga 0

Quarters: 22-24, 39-43, 75-66, 90-81