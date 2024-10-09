Through thick and thin

Looking back over the past year, the global community has faced numerous challenges: From the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine, the ongoing wars in Gaza and now in Lebanon, rising tensions in the South China Sea, multiple military exercises around Taiwan strait, and the increasing impacts of extreme weather due to climate change.

Though facing formidable challenges, Taiwan remains resilient and strong.

Last January, Taiwan successfully completed its 8th direct presidential and vice presidential election.

About 1,600 prominent political figures from more than 100 countries worldwide expressed their congratulations, including His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who, through X, said:

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President. We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead”.

We are thankful to the President, and we shall work closely together for the benefits of our peoples.

The International Monetary Fund recorded Taiwan as the 22nd-largest economy within 191 economies in the world in 2023.

The foreign exchange reserves of Taiwan ranked 5th in the world, reaching $579 billion in August 2024.

According to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook released by the Switzerland-based Institute for Management Development, Taiwan placed 8th in the world.

As reported by the 2024 Index of Economic Freedom released by the US-based Heritage Foundation, Taiwan is 4th in the world and 2nd in the Asia-Pacific.

Taiwan ranks 22nd out of 210 countries, per Freedom House’s 2024 Freedom in The World report.

In the 2024 World Happiness Report by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Taiwan landed on the 31st spot globally and 2nd in Asia for happiness.