Through thick and thin

Looking back over the past year, the global community has faced numerous challenges: From the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine, the ongoing wars in Gaza and now in Lebanon, rising tensions in the South China Sea, multiple military exercises around Taiwan strait, and the increasing impacts of extreme weather due to climate change.
Though facing formidable challenges, Taiwan remains resilient and strong.
Last January, Taiwan successfully completed its 8th direct presidential and vice presidential election.
About 1,600 prominent political figures from more than 100 countries worldwide expressed their congratulations, including His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who, through X, said:
“On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President. We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead”.
We are thankful to the President, and we shall work closely together for the benefits of our peoples.
The International Monetary Fund recorded Taiwan as the 22nd-largest economy within 191 economies in the world in 2023.
The foreign exchange reserves of Taiwan ranked 5th in the world, reaching $579 billion in August 2024.
According to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook released by the Switzerland-based Institute for Management Development, Taiwan placed 8th in the world.
As reported by the 2024 Index of Economic Freedom released by the US-based Heritage Foundation, Taiwan is 4th in the world and 2nd in the Asia-Pacific.
Taiwan ranks 22nd out of 210 countries, per Freedom House’s 2024 Freedom in The World report.
In the 2024 World Happiness Report by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Taiwan landed on the 31st spot globally and 2nd in Asia for happiness.
Taiwan marks 14th in the Asia Power Index recently released by Australian think-tank Lowy Institute.
When we talk about Taiwan’s economic achievement, we commend the contribution of the 155,000 plus overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan.
With their ability, diligence and excellent skills, most of them are working in high-tech industry and contributing tremendously to Taiwan’s economic development.
Taiwan will take good care of the OFWs and continue to review our labor rules to further safeguard and promote migrant workers’ benefits and rights.
As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will staunchly uphold its free and democratic constitutional system, repudiate any violation of its sovereignty, preserve the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and remain committed to ensuring regional peace and stability.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te proposed the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, calling for strengthened national defense, improved economic security, enhanced partnerships with democratic countries, and stable and principled cross-strait leadership.
Taiwan will steadily deepen cooperative partnerships with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries, and continue to serve as a force for good.
It occupies a strategic position on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, Taiwan Strait.
Our advanced supply chains hold the key to the next generation of technological development.
Its security is closely related to and mutually dependent on global stability and prosperity.
As mentioned in the communiqué of G7 leaders last June: “Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity.”
In the First Philippines-US-Japan Trilateral Leaders' Summit in April this year, world leaders mentioned their concerns about the situation in the Taiwan Strait and emphasized the importance of peace, stability, and the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.
In an address in Singapore last May, President Marcos reiterated these concerns:
“By virtue of geographic proximity and the presence of Filipinos in Taiwan, we have a legitimate interest in cross-strait issues. The Filipino people have a long history of fraternal bonds with the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Peace and stability must prevail. Therefore, we continue to urge all parties to exercise restraint on the issue.”
The government of Taiwan welcomes joint efforts with the international community to ensure peace, defend democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and looks forward to closer cooperation with like-minded partner countries, including the Philippines.
This year marks the 9th year since Taiwan launched the New Southbound Policy in 2016.
Under it, Taiwan and the Philippines have been implementing various cooperation initiatives in the fields of trade and investment, agriculture, medicine and public health, science and technology, human-resources incubation, tourism, OFWs, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, combating crimes and human trafficking.
Just like what President Marcos, expressed on X after the major earthquake in my hometown Hualien, Taiwan in April this year:
“Our hearts are with the people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath of today’s powerful earthquake”.
A few days ago, Typhoon Krathon wreaked havoc in Taiwan.
Before it came to Taiwan, it was called Julian in the Philippines and also caused huge damages in Batanes and northern Luzon area.
Good or bad, we share so many things together. Let’s work closely to make our two countries better places to live and our region a safer and more prosperous land.