Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried star in Lionsgate's “The Housemaid” movie adaptation

American actresses Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried will star in the movie adaptation of Freida McFadden’s “The Housemaid,” with Paul Feig as director.
Feig in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 9 October, announced that McFadden’s best-selling novel is coming to life on the big screen.
Sweeney also posted on Instagram, confirming the movie adaptation of the book.
“Tell me about yourself, Millie #TheHousemaidMovie - coming soon!!” she wrote in her caption.
The Housemaid involves the story of Millie (Sweeney), a struggling woman who, according to the book’s synopsis, sets herself up for a fresh start as a housemaid to her bosses, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, whose secrets are far more dangerous than her own.
Sweeney is best known for her movie ‘Anyone But You’ and the psychological drama series ‘Euphoria’ while Seyfried is famous for her roles in ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Mama Mia.’
Further details of the film will be released soon.