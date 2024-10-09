Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried star in Lionsgate's “The Housemaid” movie adaptation

American actresses Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried will star in the movie adaptation of Freida McFadden’s “The Housemaid,” with Paul Feig as director.

Feig in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 9 October, announced that McFadden’s best-selling novel is coming to life on the big screen.

Sweeney also posted on Instagram, confirming the movie adaptation of the book.

“Tell me about yourself, Millie #TheHousemaidMovie - coming soon!!” she wrote in her caption.