Solon blasts PhilHealth leadership

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Wednesday called for the replacement of the chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

In a message to reporters, the lawmaker stressed that the PhilHealth head should be replaced for “failing to live up to the purpose of the Universal Healthcare Law being the primary agency tasked with its implementation.”

Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. is the president and CEO of PhilHealth.

In an earlier interview, Ejercito, the principal author of the Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act that established PhilHealth, criticized the state-run health insurer for “shortchanging” benefits to its members despite having an excess fund.

“Before the plenary resumes, I want them to explain why they only cover one or two percent of beneficiaries’ hospital bills. We wanted to lower the out-of-pocket expenses of beneficiaries yet they are doing this,” Ejercito said.

“We have PhilHealth, and we are boasting about our Universal Health Care yet PhilHealth only shoulders that. I think PhilHealth has to answer to this,” he added.

Likewise, the senator criticized PhilHealth for remitting almost P90 billion in excess funds to the National Treasury, stressing that many Filipinos need financial assistance with their medical bills.

“Why are they declaring excess funds when they are still shortchanging many beneficiaries? Many hospitals remain unpaid,” the senator said.

“What I can’t accept is that the billings of beneficiaries are enormous, yet they only cover a small fraction. What are you, a savings bank? What are you, financial institutions? That’s not how it works. We are here to provide service,” he added.

Last April, the Department of Finance directed PhilHealth to remit P89.9 billion in excess funds in the unprogrammed funds, citing Republic Act 11975 or the General Appropriations Act.

The transfer of idle funds from PhilHealth was ordered to be done in four tranches: P20 billion sent on May 10, P10 billion on 21 August, P30 billion scheduled for 16 October and the remaining P29. 9 billion slated for a November transfer.

Last month, the Supreme Court en banc scheduled the oral arguments on the transfer of PhilHealth’s idle funds to the National Treasury, acting on the two petitions that questioned the legality of the said transfer.

DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comments from PhilHealth but it has yet to respond.