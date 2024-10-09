SM Foundation is the 15th Asia CEO Awards 2024's CSR Company of the Year

SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, was named Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year at the 15th Asia CEO Awards. The award ceremony took place on 8 October, 2024 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Established in 1983 by Henry Sy, Sr. and Felicidad Sy, SM Foundation focuses on initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and disaster resilience. These programs aim to address various social challenges in the Philippines, with the goal of fostering positive change in local communities.

Now in its 40th year, SM Foundation continues to prioritize community development, guided by its core philosophy of "people helping people," and to create opportunities and support vulnerable communities through its programs.