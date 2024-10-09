BUSINESS

SM Foundation is the 15th Asia CEO Awards 2024's CSR Company of the Year

15th Asia CEO Awards CSR Company of the Year. Receiving the award are members of the SM Foundation (from left) Mr. Teddy Gaw, Education Programs Manager Anne Racoma, Education Programs SAVP Eleanor Lansang, Trustee Engr. Ramon Gil Macapagal, Communication SAVP Victor Chan, Education Programs Executive Director Linda Atayde, and Mr. Santiago Vibandor.
15th Asia CEO Awards CSR Company of the Year. Receiving the award are members of the SM Foundation (from left) Mr. Teddy Gaw, Education Programs Manager Anne Racoma, Education Programs SAVP Eleanor Lansang, Trustee Engr. Ramon Gil Macapagal, Communication SAVP Victor Chan, Education Programs Executive Director Linda Atayde, and Mr. Santiago Vibandor.Photo courtesy of SM Foundation
Published on

SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, was named Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year at the 15th Asia CEO Awards. The award ceremony took place on 8 October, 2024 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Established in 1983 by Henry Sy, Sr. and Felicidad Sy, SM Foundation focuses on initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and disaster resilience. These programs aim to address various social challenges in the Philippines, with the goal of fostering positive change in local communities.

Now in its 40th year, SM Foundation continues to prioritize community development, guided by its core philosophy of "people helping people," and to create opportunities and support vulnerable communities through its programs.

SM Foundation
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year at the 15th Asia CEO Awards
people helping people

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph