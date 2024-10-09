SIP, SAVOR AND SOAR: YOUR PASSPORT TO THE GRAND WINE EXPERIENCE

Wine has always been more than just a beverage; it’s a sensory journey that transcends borders. Imagine simulating the experience of traveling to different countries, all from the comfort of your glass. It’s like stepping into a world of virtual reality powered by your imagination and memories. That’s the magic behind the Grand Wine Experience, an event designed to bring the essence of the world’s most renowned wine regions right to your fingertips.

Forget the idea of a “best wine,” because as Ralph Joseph Lim, president of Ralph’s Wines and Spirits, told the DAILY TRIBUNE, “There is no such thing as the best wine; the best wine is what’s best for you.”

He’s absolutely right -- wine is all about personal taste, and there’s a universe of flavors just waiting to be explored as the Grand Wine Experience returns for its 21st edition, happening on 15 November at the Marriott Hotel Manila.

Robert Ian Joseph from the Philippine Wine Merchants encapsulated the spirit of the upcoming event to this writer: “If you like the wine, drink it. If you don’t like the wine, drink it faster.” The Grand Wine Experience encourages you to step in without any expectations. It’s a palate playground where you’re free to explore and experiment with different varieties.

As you sip and savor, you embark on a journey of “self-discovery,” learning more about your own tastes and preferences. You’ll also gain insights into the preferences of your friends, discovering shared likes and unique tastes with each glass. This communal aspect is what makes wine culture so enjoyable and engaging.

With this year’s theme, “The World in a Glass,” attendees can travel the globe through top-tier wines and spirits without ever leaving the ballroom.