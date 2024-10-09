Rosal, Laurel top Highlands Ladies Cup

National coach Abe Rosal carded a 71 to capture the low gross trophy while Matt Laurel took the low net honors with a 68 in a thrilling weekend of competition at the Highlands Ladies Cup at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club.

Laurel, playing off a 21-handicap, showcased his remarkable skill in hot, windy conditions, highlighting his round with an eagle as he secured his victory via countback, wrapping up a fun-filled day of golf played under the System 36 format, spanning the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses.

In the ladies’ division, Eden Chipman fired a gross 80, which included two birdies, to secure a net 71 and claim the Division I title. She won through countback over Edelwisa Tolentino, who posted a similar net 71 from a gross 93.

Chipman also won the award for the most accurate drive on Hole 11, with her ball stopping just an inch from the target.

The annual Highlands Ladies Cup, now in its 16th edition, was supported by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc., and Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver. Platinum partners included Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Parola Maritime Agency Corp., Security Bank and EastWest Bank.

In the Division II ladies’ category, Jeremy Jun emerged as the champion with a net 72 from a gross 92, edging out Karen Torrevillas, who finished with a gross 103 for a net 74. In Division III, Nella Fornier triumphed with a net 77 from a gross 110, beating Jessica Lim, who ended with a net 79 from a gross 109.

The tournament was graced by Alex and Marixi Prieto, founding chairpersons of Team Highlands Ladies, and Rosalind Wee, the team’s president for the past 18 years.

In the men’s category, Renie Paz captured the Division I title with a net 68 from a gross 73, narrowly beating Robert Sean Ty, who also posted a net 68 from a gross 74, via countback.

Benjie Villacorte claimed the Division II title with a net 71 from a gross 90, besting celebrity and awards host Ariel Rivera, who recorded a gross 92 for a net 71.

In Division III, Juan Carlos Reyes claimed the title with a net 72 from a gross 104, edging out Joel Abad, who finished with a gross 97 for a net 73.

As part of its ongoing commitment to support underprivileged youth, the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter pledged a portion of the tournament proceeds to the Sisters of Mary Boys’ and Girls’ Town Center in Silang, Cavite, continuing their efforts to help young people achieve their educational dreams.