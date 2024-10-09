Red-hot UST sweeps UPIS, clinches 6th straight triumph

(Paco Arena)

9 a.m. — NUNS vs UE (boys)

11 a.m. — FEU-D vs UST (boys)

1 p.m. — UST vs FEU-D (girls)

University of Santo Tomas (UST) completed an emphatic sweep of University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS), 25-6, 25-7, 25-7, to remain unbeaten after six outings in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 boys’ volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena.

The Junior Golden Spikers’ firepower from their starters to the bench proved too much for the overwhelmed Junior Fighting Maroons to handle in the match that needed only 42 minutes to be decided.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Jancris Ayco and Gherick Luston contributed seven points each, while captain-libero Legaspi and Andrei Amaneo anchored the defense with four digs apiece for UST.

“They’ve improved and developed their skills. The biggest factor is that we have a setter and a true libero now. Everyone’s stepping up and now we have a solid lineup. Even our second stringers are contributing,” UST coach Aying Esteban said.

UST peppered UPIS’s defense with 33 attacks and 12 aces, nine of which came from middle blocker Zach Maude.

UPIS remained winless in six starts tied with Ateneo de Manila University.

The Junior Golden Spikers aim to complete a first-round sweep when they face the Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) on Saturday.

The Baby Tamaraws defeated De La Salle Zobel, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16, for an eve 3-3 win-loss record.

FEU-Diliman skipper Zedrick Calimlim led the way with 13 points while Kenneth Maliwanag smashed 11 spikes for 12 points.

Eldrielle Manlapaz provided the spark off the bench with 11 points while setter Briz Landicho tallied 17 excellent sets and added five points for the Baby Tamaraws.

Mario Roxas was the lone bright spot for the Junior Green Spikers, who slid to a 2-4 mark, with 13 points.