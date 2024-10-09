READY FOR CLOSE-UP?: Concepcion’s readiness for ‘big stage’ put to the test

Fidel Concepcion fired an impressive 67 under challenging windy conditions to ward off a field of seasoned contenders and protect his two-stroke lead halfway through the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.

With two superb rounds, Concepcion is targeting his first title but he is facing a tough field of past winners, all eager to challenge his lead and the road to his first victory in the Philippine Golf Tour after four years of close calls will demand more than momentum.

“I have a pretty solid game plan, and I’ll stick to it,” said the confident 28-year-old, who posted a nine-under 131 total, two strokes ahead of Zanieboy Gialon, who delivered a sizzling six-under 30 on the front nine for a 64 and a 133 aggregate.

Another strong contender, Jhonnel Ababa, also charged up the leaderboard. His front-nine 31, capped by a 10-foot eagle on the par-4 sixth, earned him a tournament-best 63, placing him just three strokes behind Concepcion at 134.

Reymon Jaraula, Tony Lascuña and Guido van der Valk shared fourth place at 135, with Jaraula losing ground after a bogey on the eighth hole for a 68, the same output put in by Lascuña, while Van der Valk salvaged a 70 to stay in the hunt.

Despite the looming pressure from experienced competitors, Concepcion remains undeterred as he eyes a strong performance on Thursday’s moving day, seeking to edge closer to his breakthrough win in the P2.5 million event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“I’ll give it my best shot,” he said.

Concepcion is no stranger to high-pressure situations. He had a similar lead at the Riviera Championship in 2022 but faltered with a final-round 80, finishing eighth. This time, he is determined to avoid a repeat, especially after overcoming early challenges from both the conditions and his putting.

Three straight birdies from the fourth hole helped him regain control and keep his title hopes alive.

“The key difference was my putting,” said Concepcion of his round following a lead-grabbing 64 on Tuesday. “I holed more putts yesterday. Today, the wind was stronger, and I had to make adjustments with my club selections.”

After a stellar start, Concepcion’s second round appeared shaky, with missed birdie opportunities and an even-par card at the back nine. However, a late flurry of birdies from the fourth to sixth holes revived his game. He bogeyed on the eighth but recovered the stroke on the last hole to stay in command.

Meanwhile, Gialon, eager to bounce back from a missed cut at Forest Hills, started with a mixed performance but caught fire on the front nine. Birdies on the first two holes fueled his six-birdie effort, including a chip-in on the fifth. He hopes to maintain his momentum moving forward.

Ira Alido, just two shots off the lead at the start of the round, faltered late, carding a 71 after bogeying the last three holes. He dropped to joint seventh at 137 with Dino Villanueva and Jeffrey Pito-on, who posted 67 and 68, respectively.