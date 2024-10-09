Prime Waste’s innovative waste processing backed

Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga has earned praise from businesses in Clark, Pampanga, for its innovative waste management services and commitment to environmental responsibility.

On Sunday, 6 October, PWS Pampanga began its commercial operations within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone as the sole authorized service provider for the collection of residual waste in Clark.

Environmental Engineer Daniel Navarro of POSCO Eco & Challenge Co. Ltd. said the goal of PWS Pampanga is aligned with their company’s program on pollution prevention, which includes efficient material use.

PWS Pampanga’s facility in Porac is designed to handle up to 5,000 tons of solid waste daily, employing advanced technology to maximize resource recovery and aiming to reduce landfilled waste by 20 percent or less.

PWS’ practices not only boost operational efficiency but also promote a sense of pride in environmental responsibility.

As PWS continues to align its goals with those of its customers, it paves the way for a greener future, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainability.