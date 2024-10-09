Port of NAIA seizes P111M worth of shabu

The Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA), in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), intercepted a shipment containing methamphetamine hydrochloride, or "shabu," valued at P111,112,000.

According to BOC-NAIA, the parcel originated from Mexico and was consigned to an individual in Bulacan. It was flagged for inspection, leading to the discovery of 16.34 kilograms of the illegal drugs hidden within wax and concealed in five handcrafted cultural paintings. The method of combining drugs with wax appears to be a new technique designed to evade detection.

The illegal drugs were turned over to PDEA for further investigation, and legal action will be pursued against the involved parties for violating Republic Act Nos. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) and 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio praised BOC-NAIA for their vigilance and swift response to this new method of concealment. He emphasized the Bureau's commitment to tightening border controls and combating illicit drug trafficking.

NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa assured the public that BOC-NAIA will continue intensifying efforts to stop illegal drug trafficking and customs violations.