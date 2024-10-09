Port of NAIA seizes P111-M shabu

The Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) — in collaboration with the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group — recently intercepted a parcel containing methamphetamine hydrochloride, or “shabu,” with an estimated street value of P111,112,000.

According to the BoC-NAIA, the said shipment originated from Mexico, was consigned to a certain individual from Bulacan, and was intercepted after being flagged for inspection.

Authorities discovered the alleged illegal drugs, which were hidden within five handcrafted cultural craft paintings, with wax secreted inside. The total weight was 16.34 kg.

This approach of smuggling drugs combined with wax is an alternative or new method of operation designed to avoid detection.