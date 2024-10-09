Political clans stand unopposed in Zambales this coming elections

Iba, Zambales – Two Ebdanes are running unopposed for the upcoming 2025 National and Local Elections.

As the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) closed Tuesday, incumbent Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. and incumbent Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane remain unchallenged in their bids for re-election.

Governor Ebdane’s running mate, incumbent Vice Governor Jacqueline Rose Khonghun, is also unopposed in her bid for another term as vice governor of Zambales. The Ebdane-Khonghun tandem has been instrumental in driving recent developments across the province.

Mayor Ebdane’s running mate, incumbent Councilor Edmund Dante Perez, is unopposed in his campaign to become the next vice mayor of Botolan, while incumbent Vice Mayor Doris D. Ladines has filed her COC to run for councilor.

In Iba, Vice Mayor Joan Dolojan Ballesteros is also running unopposed for reelection. Ballesteros, part of the Sulong Zambales Team, presides over the municipal council and oversees the signing of warrants for municipal expenditures.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jay Khonghun is running unopposed in his reelection bid as the Representative of Zambales' 1st District. His efforts in Congress have ensured resources for projects benefiting the district, including improved roads, school facilities, and healthcare services. Congressman Khonghun is the brother of Vice Governor Jacqueline Khonghun.

Their father, Mayor Jeffrey Khonghun, is also unopposed as he seeks reelection as mayor of Castillejos. He was joined by his running mate, Vice Mayor Christian Esposo, who is also seeking reelection.

In Subic, Mayor Jon Khonghun is similarly unopposed. Under his leadership, the town has seen new infrastructure projects and significant support for local fisherfolk, particularly those who fish in Bajo De Masinloc.

In San Marcelino, Mayor Elmer Soria and Vice Mayor Christopher Gongora are both unchallenged in their bids for a second term. The pair has been key to the town’s recent growth and development.

With no opposition, these candidates are all but assured of securing their respective posts in the 2025 elections.